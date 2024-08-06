ALTON - Four food trucks will give away a total of 500 meals in the housing developments under the Alton Housing Authority.

Community members can receive a free hot meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2024. The food trucks will stop in the housing developments at Oakwood Estates, Alton Acres, Toledo Estates and Alton Manor, and each food truck will give away 125 meals.

“We’ll just enjoy one another and use food as a way to connect and bless the people,” explained John Michel.

Michel oversees the operations of Soulcial Kitchen and Currency of Caring, two programs that fall under the Food is Love brand and aim to fight food insecurity in the St. Louis metro area. He explained that the Currency of Caring program allows people to purchase $8 tokens to provide a free meal to their neighbors.

Article continues after sponsor message

This month, Alton Township decided to purchase 500 tokens to provide meals to community members. Michel said Alderman Ray Strebel was “instrumental” in making this happen, and Strebel will be present to serve food on Aug. 7.

“They’ve agreed to invest in the Currency of Caring as a way to invest in their neighbors here in Alton who can use a little extra goodness,” Michel said of the City’s decision.

Michel hopes to see many community members at the Alton Housing Authority’s housing developments on Aug. 7, whether people decide to take a meal or not. He believes food can connect people, and this is what he wants to see happen in Alton.

“The goal is really just to bring the community together,” he added. “If they want to pop in there and if they want to grab a meal or if they want to just meet somebody new, it’s ways that we’re just looking to invest in building community and giving away free hot food…We just want to come bless you and do something special for you. Nothing more than that.”

You can visit CurrencyOfCaring.com for more information about the program. If you are experiencing food insecurity, click here to learn about more resources in the Riverbend community.

More like this: