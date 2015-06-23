Heartland Hearing Centers will be Offering Free Hearing Screenings to the Public

On Monday, June 29th from 9:00-10:00am, Heartland Hearing Centers will be at Senior Services Plus as part of the Wellness Center’s monthly Wellness Seminar. Interested individuals are encouraged to call to reserve a time slot. These hearing screenings are being offered to the public at no cost.

Audiologist Dr. Royce LaMarr has been offering services in the Metro East area since 1989. Since 1989 the practice has served over 4000 patients in Missouri and Illinois, and Royce has personally recruited, mentored, and supervised 5 Specialists in this field who have achieved National Board Certification and are leaders in the field today.

Dr. LaMarr and his staff are personally involved in the day to day care of his patients and helping them successfully utilize the technology available to improve their communication skills and enjoy life, family, and friends to the best of their ability.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. For more information or to sign up for a screening time slot, call 618-465-3298 ext. 100.

