The Older Adult Healthcare Council of Madison County is hosting a community health fair event on Wednesday, March 21, 2012 from 9:00am – 1:00pm. The Fair will feature a variety of health screenings, health promotion education materials, and family friendly entertainment by Steve Davis as the King! (Steve performs at 10am).

There will be over 40 information booths, as well as free screenings for blood pressure, a blood drive, a prescription review program, free chair massages, and much more. The health fair will feature Older Adult Health Care networking members and other community organizations. The health fair was a collaborative effort organized by Tammy Stillwell chairperson for the Older Adult Health Council and their networking members and is sponsored by Senior Services Plus of Alton.

WHAT: Older Adult Healthcare Council ofMadisonCounty 4TH Annual Health Fair

WHERE: Senior Services Plus, 2603 N Rodgers inAlton

WHEN: Wednesday, March 21, 2012

TIME: 9AM – 1PM

Article continues after sponsor message

COST: FREE

For more information about the health fair call 618/465-3298 or go to seniorservicesplus.org

About the Older Adult Healthcare Council:

Established in 2009 the goal of each attendee of the Older Adult Health Council is to provide superior services to our local senior community. The purpose of the council is to offer education and information for building successful referral networks regarding senior social, personal and health services. Working together we can offer complete and accurate services to the seniors we serve.

About Senior Services Plus:

SSP is a non-profit agency established to help enrich the lives of older adults and has been serving seniors since 1973. For more information about Senior Services Plus call 618/465-3298 or stop by at 2603 N. Rodgers, Alton IL. 62002.

More like this: