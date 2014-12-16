Fitness Center Staff will present on Motivational Strategies and Goal Setting

On Monday, December 29, 2014, Juli Eikmann, Wellness Center Coordinator at Senior Services Plus will be presenting as part of the agency's "Free Monthly Fitness Seminar". The presentation will discuss detail on "Motivational Strategies and Goal Setting". The general public is invited to attend from 9:00 - 10:00am.

Eikmann will be joined by other members of her fitness staff including personal trainers and fitness class instructors. Class demonstrations will take place and tours will be offered for anyone interested in seeing the Wellness Center. Attendees will be provided information on how to set goals for your health and wellness. Also, hear tips on how stay motivated and focused along the journey to reaching your wellness goals.

RSVP's are encouraged, and can be made by calling 618-465-3298 ext. 100. Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. For further information, visit www.seniorservicesplus.org or find us on Facebook.

