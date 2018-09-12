ALTON – With all the current division in the United States, Altonian Jason Harrison decided he wanted a night of unity – so he is doing it.

On Friday, Oct. 5, the Post Commons Coffee House at 300 Alby St. in Alton will host a community feast, the likes of which have never been seen in Alton. Harrison said he has worked with local churches and fellow spiritual leader, Pastor Peter Hough, to create a night in which the entire community is invited to share in a meal together with no worries of religion, politics or the other divisive topics permeating our national culture. Instead, Harrison would like to see people enjoy each other's company and share laughter and conversation.

“It all started because of all the division we have in our nation,” he said. “We don't want to have that same division in our community. From the national anthem to Nikes to women's pay not being equal, there are so many platforms for us to not like each other. I want to show that we can disagree, but still be in unity.”

Both the space and food are free. Harrison said local churches and some of his friends will be underwriting the food for the entire evening and sourcing it from local businesses. As of now, he said Lovett's, My Just Desserts and Johnson's Corner have all signed onto the event, but hopes to get more than a dozen local restaurants on the menu.

“It's like a pot-luck, but you don't have to go through the trouble of bringing anything,” he said. “We figured it would be a great way to promote small businesses in our community as well, by allowing people to try new things without having to spend money. They can sample some of their food at the event and then go there later and enjoy a meal. The businesses get paid and the people get fed. Everyone wins!”

Social hour for the evening will begin at 5 p.m., and Harrison said everyone is invited and can bring whomever they would like. He only asks that they RSVP on the Facebook event, which can be found here:

Harrison also said he would like to emphasize that, while churches are underwriting the event, people who are not of the religious persuasion are welcomed and will not have to worry about hearing sermons or receiving literature.

“I went to the churches and asked them to help with this, and said we need to unify,” he said. “There will be no preaching. This is love through action. The most you'll hear or see about God is the way we move to serve him with our actions.”

Anyone who would like to help contribute to the footing of the bill is invited the bring a donation to Post Commons in Alton. Harrison is also looking to reach out to more small businesses to add to the event's collective fare.

