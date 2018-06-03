ALTON - Derrick & Kathleen Richardson have partnered with Joelle Shearin, VP & GM of Argosy Casino Alton, Judge Ellar Duff (ret), John Simmons, Attorney, and Midwest Members Credit Union to donate Oscillating 20” Box Fans for those who are need to keep cool this summer.

“The hot weather can treacherous this time of year, especially for those inside without adequate air circulation”, says Derrick & Kathleen Richardson of Alton.

To receive a free fan, you mustcall the Crisis Food Center at 618-462-8201, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Crisis Food Center will create a list of names. You must be pre-registered to receive a free fan. While calling to register for free fan, one can sign up to receive a free 7-day supply of food and pick up free clothing items from the Crisis Food Center during their normal hours of operation. The Crisis Food Center is a local food pantry and resale shop that gives away free food and clothes to those in need.

“This is just one of the ways that we have all given back to help those in need in our community”, says Derrick & Kathleen Richardson.

“For over 26 years our team has contributed to the local community. This is a great example of the mission of our employee-based program Argosy Cares. Our team members nominate organizations that are important to them, and our property makes a donation on their behalf”, says Joelle Shearin, VP & GM Argosy Casino Alton.

The donors will hand out the 60 free fans June 30th from 1-3 p.m. at Crisis Food Center, 21 East 6th Street, Alton, which is on a bus route.

