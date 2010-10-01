Have you ever wondered how it felt to be ’down on the farm’? Or how Old MacDonald handled a successful farm? It’s not always easy but it sure is fun! October 16, Triangle H Farm in Edwardsville, IL is hosting a free family farm day from 1 pm to 4 pm. The whole family, friends too, can come and enjoy the day with many FREE activities at the horse farm! FREE horse and pony rides, bounce house, petting zoo, face painting, games and giveaways, trick horse and horse riding demonstrations are open FREE to all. And of course FREE food and drinks! In these economic times, we understand that families need a wholesome, rejuvenating place to come and spend time fellowshipping with family and communing with nature at no cost.

Meet our premier sponsor and good neighbor Rock Hill Trails. Rock Hill Trails is a cutting edge residential development and a trailblazer in creating a new kind of community based on common sense and values that have stood the test of time. Rock Hill Trails offers well-built energy efficient homes, fabulous floor plans and unprecedented quality set in acres of common space and nature trails. In the Edwardsville School District and literally adjacent to Triangle H Farm, Rock Hill Trails is the perfect opportunity to live near your horses in a serine natural setting and have access to all the amenities of Edwardsville.

Triangle H Farm is a superior full service, family oriented horse, riding, boarding and education facility. In 2009, River Bend Growth Association named Triangle H small business of the month. 2007 the farm was awarded “Top Stable” in the country for giving back to the community. Marcy Heepke, owner and operator of Triangle H, was ranked in the top 50 riding instructors in the United States by the American Riding Instructors Association for four consecutive years. Triangle H‘s motto is “Striving to provide a safe, friendly, family type atmosphere for horse and rider using natural horsemanship techniques.”

Enjoy a day at Triangle H Farm on Saturday, October 16 from 1 pm- 4 pm. The farm is located on 2082 South Moreland Road Edwardsville, right between route 140 and route 143. Directions are on the farm’s website. Sponsorship opportunities are available as well. For more information contact Marcy Heepke at 618.692.4823, or visit www.trianglehfarm.com

