ALTON - C.B. Jackson, a Western Military Academy historian, said a free download opportunity for a treasured book written by 1959 graduate Robert Scott, will be available for only Saturday, January 16, and Sunday, January 17. Scott has written a history of the school.

C.B. Jackson is well-known Western Military historian with considerable family heritage at the institution. C.B. Jackson’s family purchased Western Military Academy in the late 1800s. The school continued until the doors were closed in 1971, he said. Ralph Jackson, C.B.'s uncle, was the third generation to be superintendent/president of Western Military Academy.

C.B. Jackson's great-grandfather, Albert M., started at the school and became superintendent in the late 1800s until his death. Ralph Leroy, C.B.'s grandfather, then became superintendent when Albert died. Ralph B. Jackson, C.B.'s uncle, became superintendent in 1952 when R.L. died. R.B. Jackson was superintendent when the school closed in 1971.

Scott's summary that described the book reads: “With fewer than 4,000 graduates over 92 years, Western Military Academy in Alton, Illinois, educated more than ten general officers, a governor of Illinois, Thomas Hart Benton the artist, William Paley, founder of CBS, Butch O’Hare World War II’s first Navy Ace, and Medal of Honor recipient General Paul Tibbets. O'Hare is for whom Chicago’s International Airport is named and General Tibbets led the first B-17 bombing missions over German occupied Europe.

"Tibbets also served as a pilot of the B-29 Enola Gay dropped the first atomic bomb on Japan to help end World War II." "The History of Western Military Academy" is also offered on Amazon Books.

"Robert Scott called me in 2007 and said he would like to write a book about the history of Western Military Academy and asked if I would help him and I did," Jackson said. "I am very proud of the book. He interviewed my father, my aunt and my family and had information we now wouldn't be available to us now. We are very proud of the book and think it is interesting and important for both graduates and the community to know what took place on the grounds and what it meant to U.S. and worldwide history.”

C.B. Jackson said the buy for zero is a wonderful option for Saturday, January 16, and Sunday, January 17.