First Baptist Maryville will be hosting a massive, 2-weekend dodgeball tournament for middle school students, high school students, and adults this September. Registration will occur the days of the tournaments at 5 p.m. All players must be present for the team to register. Each team must consist of ten players, with at least two members of the opposite gender. Those without a team can register as free agents and will be placed on a team. All participants will receive a coupon for Chick-fil-A, and the best-dressed team will win a year's worth of free Chick-Fil-A meals (one meal/month), courtesy of event sponsor Chick-fil-A Fairview Heights, FSR. Sunday, 9/22: Middle School Division (Grades 6 - 8), 5 - 9 p.m.

Sunday, 9/22: High School Division (Grades 9 - 12), 5 -9 p.m.

Sunday, 9/29: Adult Division, 5 - 9 p.m. Cash Prizes to the Winning Team in Each Division:

$300 Middle School | $400 High School | $400 Adults For more info, visit dodgeball.fbmaryville.org or call the church office (618.667.8221).