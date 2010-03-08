(Alton, IL) - Dessert is "on the house" for the first 25 diners at the newly remodeled Quiznos in the Alton Corners Shopping Center on Monday, March 8, 2010 as part of the restaurants' Grand Re-Opening Celebration. The week long celebration culminates with Kevin "The Intern" from Y98 broadcasting live from our newly remodeled Quiznos on Saturday, March 13. Stop by the new Quiznos between 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday for a chance to win Cardinals tickets, free lunches, meet Kevin Berghoff from Y98, and sample our new menu items.

"We are very excited to officially re-open the doors to Quiznos after months of preparation," said owner, Brian Peticolas. "I'm confident that customers will return to find all their familiar favorites, as well as discovering our new Choose Two menu featuring new chopped salads such as the Pan Asian and the Chicken Taco Salad. We've also added new soups, bigger Flatbread Sammies, Toasty Torpedos and Toasty Bullets. Our kids menu also has been updated and also features the bigger Sammies!"

"We look forward to serving the Alton area, through catering Quiznos to all of our neighbors. We've hired a new staff and we are ready to go." Visit Quiznos at 317 Homer Adams Parkway and discover the extraordinary tastes of oven-toasted perfection. Quiznos MMMMM…Toasty!

