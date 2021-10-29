EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SDM) invites veterans to register for the fourth annual Veteran’s Care Day, which provides free dental services.

The event will be held Thursday, Nov. 11 at the SDM’s main clinic in building 263, 2800 College Ave. in Alton. Appointments are first come, first served. To register, call Holly at 618-474-7200.

“We continue to see the need in our immediate community of veterans who have little to no benefits in the way of oral healthcare,” said Katie Kosten, DMD, director of Community Dentistry. “We are honored to be able to serve those who have served our country by offering a needed service as a heartfelt thank you for their sacrifices.”

During the past three Veteran’s Care Day events, the SDM has provided more than $110,000 in free dental care. Services include, but are not limited to, cleanings, x-rays, filings and extractions.

“We encourage anyone who might be interested to call and schedule as soon as possible and to spread the word to family and friends within their community,” Kosten said.

