EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine (SIU SDM) will provide FREE dental care to veterans on Thursday, Nov. 15 during its inaugural Veteran’s Care Day.

Appointments are required, and may be scheduled by contacting the SIU SDM’s Valerie Donahue at 618-474-7200.

SIU SDM third- and fourth-year dental students, under the supervision of dental school faculty who are all licensed dentists, will provide free exams, x-rays, cleanings, fillings and extractions at no cost.

“We at the SIU SDM want to give back in the way we are equipped, and it’s important to us that we demonstrate in a meaningful way how appreciative we are of the sacrifice and service of our veterans,” said Katie Kosten, DMD, director of Community Dentistry. “We understand that the selflessness of those who serve our country is the very reason we enjoy our freedoms. We are honored to say thank you to our veterans in this way.”

Patients should note that treatment needs will be evaluated and prioritized, and all necessary care may not be able to be provided in this one day.

The SIU School of Dental Medicine students manage approximately 35,000 patient visits each year at its patient clinics in Alton and East St. Louis. In addition, students offer oral health treatment, screenings and education to more than 10,000 people annually through a wide variety of off-campus community outreach events. These opportunities provide students the training they need to graduate and become highly skilled dentists. The School of Dental Medicine is a vital oral health care provider for residents of southern and central Illinois, and the St. Louis metropolitan region.

