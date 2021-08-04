SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health will be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations at six locations at the Illinois State Fair August 12-22, 2021.

LOCATION DAYS HOURS Illinois Building August 12-22 9am – 5pm Happy Hollow and Main Street August 12 Noon to 8 pm August 13-22 10 am – 6 pm Brian Rainey Avenue (by the AFL-CIO Pavilion) August 12 Article continues after sponsor message Noon to 8 pm August 13-22 10 am to 6pm Avenue of Flags (across from the Grandstand Box Office) August 12-22 Noon to 8 pm 4-H Lane August 12 Noon to 8 pm August 13-17 10 am to 6 pm Livestock Center on 8th Street August 18-22 10 am to 6 pm

At this time, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will be available for free at all six locations on the state fairgrounds in Springfield. COVID-19 testing will also be available at all vaccination locations except the Illinois Building. Please bring a photo ID and your insurance card if you have one. Proof of immigration status is not required. The J&J vaccine is only authorized for individuals 18 years and older. More information about COVID-19 vaccine can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-faq.

