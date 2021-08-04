SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health will be providing free COVID-19 vaccinations at six locations at the Illinois State Fair August 12-22, 2021.

LOCATION

DAYS

HOURS

Illinois Building

August 12-22

9am – 5pm

Happy Hollow and Main Street

August 12

Noon to 8 pm

August 13-22

10 am – 6 pm

Brian Rainey Avenue

(by the AFL-CIO Pavilion)

August 12

Noon to 8 pm

August 13-22

10 am to 6pm

Avenue of Flags

(across from the Grandstand Box Office)

August 12-22

Noon to 8 pm

4-H Lane

August 12

Noon to 8 pm

August 13-17

10 am to 6 pm

Livestock Center on 8th Street

August 18-22

10 am to 6 pm

At this time, the one-dose Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine will be available for free at all six locations on the state fairgrounds in Springfield. COVID-19 testing will also be available at all vaccination locations except the Illinois Building. Please bring a photo ID and your insurance card if you have one. Proof of immigration status is not required. The J&J vaccine is only authorized for individuals 18 years and older. More information about COVID-19 vaccine can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-faq.

