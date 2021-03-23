Free COVID-19 Testing Available At State Mobile Testing Sites In Southern Illinois Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations. Emerson Park Station (MetroLink), East St. Louis

March 22 & 24

8 am – 4 pm Article continues after sponsor message Belleville Park Station & Scheel Street Station, Belleville

March 25

8 am – 4 pm 4601 State St.., East St. Louis

March 26

Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.