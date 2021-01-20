SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Madison January 20 Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex/Former Harris Elementary 1634 7th St. Madison 8am – 4pm January 22 Troy United Methodist Church 407 Edwardsville Rd. Troy 8am – 4pm January 23 Madison County Health Department 101 E. Edwardsville Wood River 8am – 4pm St. Clair January 18 and January 23-24 4601 State St. 4601 State St. East St. Louis 8am – 4pm January 18-19 Article continues after sponsor message Southwestern Illinois College 2500 Carlyle Ave. Belleville 8am – 4pm January 19 Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist 2235 Bond Ave. East St. Louis 8am – 4pm January 20 Clyde Jordan Senior Citizen 6755 State St. East St. Louis 8am – 4pm January 21 House of Prayer to All Nations 5503 N. Park Dr. Washington Park 8am – 4pm January 23 – 24 McKendree University- The Hett 400 N. Alton St. Lebanon 8am – 4pm January 24 New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church 689 Scott Troy Rd. O’Fallon 8am – 4pm

Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

