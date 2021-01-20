Free COVID-19 Testing Available at State Mobile Testing Sites in Southern Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
COUNTY
DATE
LOCATION
ADDRESS
HOURS
Madison
January 20
Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex/Former Harris Elementary
1634 7th St.
Madison
8am – 4pm
January 22
Troy United Methodist Church
407 Edwardsville Rd.
Troy
8am – 4pm
January 23
Madison County Health Department
101 E. Edwardsville
Wood River
8am – 4pm
St. Clair
January 18 and January 23-24
4601 State St.
4601 State St.
East St. Louis
8am – 4pm
January 18-19
Article continues after sponsor message
Southwestern Illinois College
2500 Carlyle Ave.
Belleville
8am – 4pm
January 19
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist
2235 Bond Ave.
East St. Louis
8am – 4pm
January 20
Clyde Jordan Senior Citizen
6755 State St.
East St. Louis
8am – 4pm
January 21
House of Prayer to All Nations
5503 N. Park Dr.
Washington Park
8am – 4pm
January 23 – 24
McKendree University- The Hett
400 N. Alton St.
Lebanon
8am – 4pm
January 24
New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church
689 Scott Troy Rd.
O’Fallon
8am – 4pm
Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.
More like this:
Related Video: