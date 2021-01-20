SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTY

DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

HOURS

Madison

January 20

Quad City/Mt. Nebo Complex/Former Harris Elementary

1634 7th St.

Madison

8am – 4pm

January 22

Troy United Methodist Church

407 Edwardsville Rd.

Troy

8am – 4pm

January 23

Madison County Health Department

101 E. Edwardsville

Wood River

8am – 4pm

St. Clair

January 18 and January 23-24

4601 State St.

4601 State St.

East St. Louis

8am – 4pm

January 18-19

Southwestern Illinois College

2500 Carlyle Ave.

Belleville

8am – 4pm

January 19

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist

2235 Bond Ave.

East St. Louis

8am – 4pm

January 20

Clyde Jordan Senior Citizen

6755 State St.

East St. Louis

8am – 4pm

January 21

House of Prayer to All Nations

5503 N. Park Dr.

Washington Park

8am – 4pm

January 23 – 24

McKendree University- The Hett

400 N. Alton St.

Lebanon

8am – 4pm

January 24

New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church

689 Scott Troy Rd.

O’Fallon

8am – 4pm

Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

