SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

COUNTY

DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

HOURS

Alexander

December 26

Arrowleaf

1401 Washington Ave.

Cairo

8am – 4pm

Hardin

December 23

Arrowleaf

147 North Main St.

Elizabethtown

8am – 4pm

Madison

December 22

SIUE Soccer Stadium

3345 Stadium Dr.

Edwardsville

8am – 4pm

December 24

Madison County Health Department

101 W. Edwardsville Rd.

Wood River

8am – 4pm

December 27

Troy United Methodist Church

407 Edwardsville Rd.

Troy

8am – 4pm

Article continues after sponsor message

December 22

Senior Services Plus

2603 N. Ridgers Ave.

Alton

8am – 4pm

December 27

Coordinated Youth & Human Services

2016 Madison Ave.

Granite City

8am – 4pm

Monroe

December 21

Monroe County Annex Building

901 Illinois Ave.

Waterloo

8am – 4pm

December 23

Monroe County Annex Building

901 Illinois Ave.

Waterloo

8am – 4pm

St. Clair

December 26

Belle-Clair Fairground

200 South Belt East #2650

Belleville

8am – 4pm

December 21

4601 State St.

4601 State St.

East St. Louis

8am – 4pm

December 24

December 26-27

Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

More like this:

Aug 23, 2023 - IDPH Reports First Illinois West Nile Virus Death of 2023

Sep 29, 2023 - Illinois Fall Trout Season Opens Oct. 21 In Locations Statewide

2 days ago - Lane Closures Announced On Illinois 143 In Madison County

4 days ago - Local, State, and Federal Agencies Wrap Up Emergency Response To Anhydrous Amonia Leak

Yesterday - Old U.S. 50 Closure In Trenton Announced

Related Video:

Ministries Unite to Expand Covid 19 Testing in the River Bend

 