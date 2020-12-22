Free COVID-19 Testing Available at State Mobile Testing Sites in Southern Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
COUNTY
DATE
LOCATION
ADDRESS
HOURS
Alexander
December 26
Arrowleaf
1401 Washington Ave.
Cairo
8am – 4pm
Hardin
December 23
Arrowleaf
147 North Main St.
Elizabethtown
8am – 4pm
Madison
December 22
SIUE Soccer Stadium
3345 Stadium Dr.
Edwardsville
8am – 4pm
December 24
Madison County Health Department
101 W. Edwardsville Rd.
Wood River
8am – 4pm
December 27
Troy United Methodist Church
407 Edwardsville Rd.
Troy
8am – 4pm
December 22
Senior Services Plus
2603 N. Ridgers Ave.
Alton
8am – 4pm
December 27
Coordinated Youth & Human Services
2016 Madison Ave.
Granite City
8am – 4pm
Monroe
December 21
Monroe County Annex Building
901 Illinois Ave.
Waterloo
8am – 4pm
December 23
Monroe County Annex Building
901 Illinois Ave.
Waterloo
8am – 4pm
St. Clair
December 26
Belle-Clair Fairground
200 South Belt East #2650
Belleville
8am – 4pm
December 21
4601 State St.
East St. Louis
8am – 4pm
December 24
December 26-27
Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.
