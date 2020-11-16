Free COVID-19 Testing Available at State Mobile Testing Sites in Southern Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
COUNTY
DATE
LOCATION
ADDRESS
HOURS
Bond
November 21
Bond County Fairgrounds
Greenville
8am – 4pm
Jefferson
November 16-22
Aquatic Zoo
100 S. 34th St.
Mt. Vernon
8am – 4pm
Monroe
November 17-18
Monroe County Annex Building
901 Illinois Ave.
Waterloo
8am – 4pm
Perry
November 20
Pickneyville Community Hospital
5383 State Route 154
Pickneyville
9am – 5pm
St. Clair
November 16
4601 State Street
4601 State St.
East St. Louis
8am – 4pm
November 19
House of Prayer to all Nations
5503 N. Park Drive
Washington Park
9am – 4pm
November 21
St. Clare of Assisi
1411 Cross St.
O’Fallon
8am – 4pm
November 22
4601 State Street
4601 State St.
East St. Louis
8am – 4pm
November 22
New Life in Christ Church
689 Scott Troy Rd.
O’Fallon
8am – 4pm
Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.
