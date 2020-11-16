SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Bond November 21 Bond County Fairgrounds Greenville 8am – 4pm Jefferson November 16-22 Aquatic Zoo 100 S. 34th St. Mt. Vernon 8am – 4pm Monroe November 17-18 Monroe County Annex Building 901 Illinois Ave. Waterloo 8am – 4pm Perry November 20 Pickneyville Community Hospital 5383 State Route 154 Article continues after sponsor message Pickneyville 9am – 5pm St. Clair November 16 4601 State Street 4601 State St. East St. Louis 8am – 4pm November 19 House of Prayer to all Nations 5503 N. Park Drive Washington Park 9am – 4pm November 21 St. Clare of Assisi 1411 Cross St. O’Fallon 8am – 4pm November 22 4601 State Street 4601 State St. East St. Louis 8am – 4pm November 22 New Life in Christ Church 689 Scott Troy Rd. O’Fallon 8am – 4pm

Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

