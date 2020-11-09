SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTY DATE LOCATION ADDRESS HOURS Jackson November 10 Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church 400 E. Main Street Carbondale 8am – 4pm November 11 Trico Community Unit School District 16343 State Route 4 Campbell Hill 8am – 4pm November 12 Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church 400 E. Main Street Carbondale 8am – 4pm Jefferson November 9-15 Aquatic Zoo 1700 S. 34th Street Mt. Vernon Article continues after sponsor message 8am – 4pm Madison November 13 Southern Illinois University Soccer Stadium 3345 Stadium Drive Edwardsville 8am – 4pm November 14 Southern Illinois University Main Campus 3345 Stadium Drive Edwardsville 8am – 4pm St. Clair November 9 4601 State Street 4601 State Street East St. Louis 8am – 4pm November 14-15 Belleville West High School 4063 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville 8am – 4pm November 15 4601 State Street 4610 State Street East St. Louis 8am – 4pm

Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

