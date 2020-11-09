Free COVID-19 Testing Available at State Mobile Testing Sites in Southern Illinois
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
COUNTY
DATE
LOCATION
ADDRESS
HOURS
Jackson
November 10
Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church
400 E. Main Street
Carbondale
8am – 4pm
November 11
Trico Community Unit School District
16343 State Route 4
Campbell Hill
8am – 4pm
November 12
Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church
400 E. Main Street
Carbondale
8am – 4pm
Jefferson
November 9-15
Aquatic Zoo
1700 S. 34th Street
Mt. Vernon
8am – 4pm
Madison
November 13
Southern Illinois University Soccer Stadium
3345 Stadium Drive
Edwardsville
8am – 4pm
November 14
Southern Illinois University Main Campus
3345 Stadium Drive
Edwardsville
8am – 4pm
St. Clair
November 9
4601 State Street
4601 State Street
East St. Louis
8am – 4pm
November 14-15
Belleville West High School
4063 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville
8am – 4pm
November 15
4601 State Street
4610 State Street
East St. Louis
8am – 4pm
Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.
Due to the nature of the Internet the State of Illinois does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the distribution of IIS News alerts. For the most up-to-date information please refer to the State of Illinois web site www.illinois.gov.
