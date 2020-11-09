SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has several mobile testing teams that are dispatched to various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status. There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

COUNTY

DATE

LOCATION

ADDRESS

HOURS

Jackson

November 10

Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church

400 E. Main Street

Carbondale

8am – 4pm

November 11

Trico Community Unit School District

16343 State Route 4

Campbell Hill

8am – 4pm

November 12

Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church

400 E. Main Street

Carbondale

8am – 4pm

Jefferson

November 9-15

Aquatic Zoo

1700 S. 34th Street

Mt. Vernon

8am – 4pm

Madison

November 13

Southern Illinois University Soccer Stadium

3345 Stadium Drive

Edwardsville

8am – 4pm

November 14

Southern Illinois University Main Campus

3345 Stadium Drive

Edwardsville

8am – 4pm

St. Clair

November 9

4601 State Street

4601 State Street

East St. Louis

8am – 4pm

November 14-15

Belleville West High School

4063 Frank Scott Parkway West, Belleville

8am – 4pm

November 15

4601 State Street

4610 State Street

East St. Louis

8am – 4pm

Site locations are subject to change. Please check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information. http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing/mobile-testing-sites.

Due to the nature of the Internet the State of Illinois does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the distribution of IIS News alerts. For the most up-to-date information please refer to the State of Illinois web site www.illinois.gov.

