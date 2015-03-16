Today is FREE cone day! In honor of Dairy Queen’s 75th anniversary, Dairy Queen is giving away free ice-cream cones. The offer is good for one small vanilla cone per person. Owner of the Bethalto franchise, Brenda Cox, said the special offer is a way of thanking the customers for all of their support over the years.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cox hopes that bringing people in the store for free cones may prompt them to consider the Children’s Miracle Network for which the store will be accepting contributions. With a predicted high of 75 degrees, what more could one want than a free a free Dairy Queen cone?

While Cox always places emphasis on offering good food and great customer service, she’s also known for treating her customers to unique novelties like heart-shaped Dilly Bars around Valentine’s Day or for her Customer Appreciation Day, where ice cream cakes as well as other popular menu items are 1/2 off regular price.

More like this: