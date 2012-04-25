(Alton, IL) – Former European pop star and current Christian performer Tajci will be performing a free concert on Sunday, May 6 at 2 p.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Alton. Sponsored by Saint Anthony’s Foundation, the event is open to the community at no cost; a freewill offering will be available to benefit the Sisters of St. Francis and their Mission at Saint Anthony’s Health Center.

Tajci, whose real name is Tatiana Matejas, will be telling the story of Mary through her music. As a pop music superstar at the age of 19, Tajci rose to fame in the early 1990s in Croatia when she participated in the Eurovision Song Contest, an American Idol-like contest in Europe. Soon the she found herself caught up in a whirlwind of concert tours, paparazzi and personal appearances.

But for all the fame, Tajci felt a certain emptiness inside. Before long the communist tyranny that had held Croatia crumbled and war came to her homeland. At the age of 21, she turned her back on the life on of a pop star, and came to the United States. Once here, she found fulfillment in prayer.

To learn more about Tajci’s story, please stop by this inspirational event. A reception will follow the concert in Suddes Hall at St. Mary’s, where attendees can meet Tajci. To register or for more information, please call 618-465-2264.

