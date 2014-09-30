Agency partnering with Village of Bethalto and Lewis & Clark Community College

Senior Services Plus will be offering free computer courses for senior citizens 55 or older. Instructor Jeff Allsman of the Village of Bethalto will be teaching courses for intermediate skill levels.

On Wednesday evenings, intermediate level courses are available. On October 8th and October 15th, from 6:00-8:00pm, "Movie Maker" will be offered. This course will be beneficial for anyone wanting to explore a more creative way to show off their photos.

"Genealogy 101" will be offered on October 22nd and October 29th from 6:000-8:00pm. This course will cover how to use Ancestry.com and go into detail on how to create a display of a personalized family tree.

The courses offered will be hands on, and the instructor will use a follow along approach. Each participant will also receive a take home manual on their subject.

Space is limited for both courses. For additional information or to sign up, call 618-465-3298, extension 100 or visit www.seniorservicesplus.org.

