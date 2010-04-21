The Foundation for Wellness Professionals is a group of volunteers who donate their time free of charge to their community by providing healthcare workshops and screenings. These workshops are presented at no charge for your company, group, club, church or organization. Depending on where the workshops are held we also provide a healthy lunch/dinner.

Hosting a lecture or an event by a professional healthcare speaker can benefit you, your patrons or your employees in many ways. We have a variety of topics to choose from such as Fibromyalgia, arthritis, weight loss, stress, and many other health problems. Our purpose is to help prevent disease and to give useful information that can be used to alleviate many problems. All Foundation for Wellness professional volunteers firmly adhere to the principle that the most significant way to reduce healthcare costs is to educate the public on ways to maintain their health and prevent disease.

If you would like to book a workshop or find out more information you can contact Lisa @ 618-580-4535 or e-mail lisaphillips@wellnessspeakers.org also look at the event calendar for any of our upcoming workshops.

