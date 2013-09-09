Free Chamber Concert on Wednesday, September 11th at 7:00 pm at Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel in Godfrey, Join musicians of the St. Louis Symphony as they perform a lively program of music from Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Ireland, along with original compositions by Symphony violist and composer, Christian Woehr.

The Strings of Arda:

Becky Boyer Hall and Asako Kuboki, violins

Christian Woehr, viola

Catherine Lehr, cello

Christopher Carson, bass

Thomas Stubbs, percussion

This concert is in partnership with the North Alton Godfrey Business Council’s “Expressions–A Musical Experience” Concert Series.

This is a Symphony in Your Neighborhood chamber concert that is open to the public with no tickets or reservations for admission.

Call (618) 799-9735 for additional information.

