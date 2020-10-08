Free Box Meals To Be Distributed Saturday In Alton Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The Riverbend Ministerial Alliance/Harvest Christian Church, Leon Smallwood Bey and the Simmons/Hanly/Conroy Law Firm will be handing out 1,000 box meals on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 909 E. Broadway in Alton in the old Riverbend Billiards Building for those in need. Article continues after sponsor message "All you have to do is pull in front of the building and we will be there to serve," Rev. Jason Harrison, one of the organizers, said. Print Version Submit a News Tip