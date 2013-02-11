Local Tournament Pro and 2012 Anglers in Action Solo Pro Series angler of the year Mike Marfell will be one of the speakers at the Belleville Sports Sales open house on Friday February 15th & Saturday 16th. Mike would like to invite all members of High School and college Bass members to come join Mike for the weekend of seminars aimed at helping people catch more bass. Any of the members of a High School or College Bass Team who attend the seminars either day will be entered to win trip fishing with Mike for a day on local lake of their choice. (Date and location to be determined mutually by Mike and the winner).

The free seminars will be held at Belleville Sports Sales, the oldest Ranger Bass boat dealer in the country, located at 1404 West Blvd. Belleville, Il 62221 (618) 234-2063. If you are a serious tournament angler or just want to learn more about catching bass when you get a chance to go out fishing then come check out the FREE Seminars at Belleville Sports Sales “Open House”.

Bass Fishing Seminar Speakers

Brett Hite-Ranger FLW Touring Pro Brett Hite. The touring pro from Phoenix Arizona will be the featured speaker for both days of the Open House. Brett has earned $621,278 in tournament winnings with 3 wins and 9 top ten finishes on the FLW Tour. Brett will be discussing his tactics he uses to be successful on the FLW Tour. http://www.bretthite.com/index.html

Mike Marfell - 2012 AIA Solo Pro Angler of the year will be discussing how he breaks down a lake according to seasonal patterns, as well as the strategy he use to try and compete with the best local pro tournament anglers in the Ozarks. http://www.midwestfishtournaments.com/mikemarfell_solostory.html

Podcast Interview with Mike on Doc Talk with Glenn Wells

http://www.2guystalking.com/docktalk/

Gene Cailey- Local angler and director of the Coffeen Lake Winter Big Bass Circuit will teach some tactics for “power plant lakes” come learn his techniques

Jack Watkins – Local Pro from the Fishing Hole in Swansea, familiar face in the win column at many local tournament trails. Jack is a wealth of knowledge in everything that is fishing.

http://www.thefishingholeswansea.com/

So come out and join us for two days of FREE seminars Friday night at 7pm and Saturday from 10am to 2pm and hang around and look at the latest Ranger Boats including the all new 2013 Ranger Z520c, ask questions of any of the speakers in an informal setting throughout the day. All attending will be able to register for door prizes and High School and College Bass Fishing Team members will be entered to win a trip to fish with the 2012 AIA Solo Pro Series Angler of the year Mike Marfell.

