A series of educational Advertising/Social Marketing workshops will be held in Alton on July 27-28-29. Facilitated and underwritten in part by WBGZ Radio and AltonDailyNews.com, “The Stronger Business Initiative for the River Bend” aims to dispense professional guidance to local business owners who want to make sense and cents in today’s perplexing advertising environment and learn how to use social media to improve commerce.



Blake Messer, renowned Seattle based advertising expert, will facilitate workshops for business people in the River Bend area.



Messer recently concluded a nation-wide 27 city speaking tour sponsored by more than 120 Chambers of Commerce and radio/TV stations, where he addressed thousands of business professionals across the country in similar workshops that covered:

*how to recycle existing customers

* social media strategies

* attracting new customers

* and how to ignore all the static and promote businesses in a real, effective manner.



Messer will also communicate methods to maximize any advertising campaign regardless of media, industry, or budget. In addition, these workshops will feature solutions that small- to medium-sized businesses can utilize to design their own professional and potent social marketing campaigns.



Sam Stemm, WBGZ President and General Manager said this about the workshops: “Our station works with entrepreneurs of the River Bend every day and we understand that it is critical for businesses of this area to flourish if we as a region expect to flourish. Our station is proud to provide someone who is a genuine advertising expert to speak in Alton for free. Blake Messer is regarded very highly in the advertising industry and I assure you that he will deliver very candid, valid, yet simple recommendations to business people regardless of their product or service. This is a unique opportunity and I hope everyone takes advantage of it.”

Messer will bring a wealth of media experience to these entertaining and insightful workshops, which feature prudent recommendations and fascinating analogies.



Messer is one of the founding principals of Bold Moves Consulting, a nationally recognized media consultancy. Over the last five years, Messer has orchestrated hundreds of seminars and presentations to thousands of business people, chambers of commerce, media professionals and Rotarians in cities across the country. Messer has advised a roster of social media enterprises, radio, newspaper and television companies across America. He is an ardent advocate of Chambers of Commerce and works to champion proactive business. He has led fund raising efforts that earned hundreds of thousands of dollars for worthy charities including St. Jude Children’s Hospital, March of Dimes, Women in Safe Homes, and the Salvation Army. Messer has hosted countless radio and TV interview programs and within the past 10 months has had 18 of his advertising campaigns recognized nationally.



For more information on the 75 minute workshops, or to reserve a seat at this one time event happening in Alton, please contact WBGZ at 618-465-3535, or reserve your seat online by going to www.strongerbusiness.org.

