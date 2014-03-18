Free & Low-Cost Men's & Women's Fitness Classes
FREE & LOW-COST MEN’S & WOMEN’S FITNESS CLASSES
First Baptist Maryville | 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062
New Classes Begin Apil 1, 2, & 3, 2014
Men (16+) & Women (14+)
All Fitness Levels, Church Members & Non-Members Welcome
Men’s Classes: FREE | Women’s Classes: $0.50 - $3.00/Class/Day
Childcare is provided, free of charge, for all classes.
Tired of feeling tired? Looking to have more energy and less stress? Become more
physically and spiritually fit in an affirming environment with Point Man Fitness and
FAITHFit Fitness Ministry for Women at First Baptist Maryville. New class sessions
begin in January. Classes are for all fitness levels, and instructors encourage each
participant to work at his or her individual pace.
Men’s classes include P90X® & Power 90® on Wednesday evenings.
Women’s classes include ZUMBA®, Step, and CardioStrength Circuit on Tuesday
evenings, and ZUMBA®, CardioStrength Studio, and Stretch & Strengthen
(Yoga-Like) on Thursday evenings. All participants are asked to sign up online.
Men: fbmaryville.org/point-man-fitness
Women: fbmaryville.org/faithfit
For more information, please visit fbmaryville.org/sports-fitness or contact the
church office (618.667.8221).
