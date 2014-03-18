Listen to the story

FREE & LOW-COST MEN’S & WOMEN’S FITNESS CLASSES

First Baptist Maryville | 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062

New Classes Begin Apil 1, 2, & 3, 2014

Men (16+) & Women (14+)

All Fitness Levels, Church Members & Non-Members Welcome

Men’s Classes: FREE | Women’s Classes: $0.50 - $3.00/Class/Day

Childcare is provided, free of charge, for all classes.



Tired of feeling tired? Looking to have more energy and less stress? Become more

physically and spiritually fit in an affirming environment with Point Man Fitness and

FAITHFit Fitness Ministry for Women at First Baptist Maryville. New class sessions

begin in January. Classes are for all fitness levels, and instructors encourage each

participant to work at his or her individual pace.



Men’s classes include P90X® & Power 90® on Wednesday evenings.

Women’s classes include ZUMBA®, Step, and CardioStrength Circuit on Tuesday

evenings, and ZUMBA®, CardioStrength Studio, and Stretch & Strengthen

(Yoga-Like) on Thursday evenings. All participants are asked to sign up online.

Men: fbmaryville.org/point-man-fitness

Women: fbmaryville.org/faithfit



For more information, please visit fbmaryville.org/sports-fitness or contact the

church office (618.667.8221).

