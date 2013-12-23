Tired of feeling tired? Looking to have more energy and less stress? Become more physically and spiritually fit in an affirming environment with Point Man Fitness and FAITHFit Fitness Ministry for Women at First Baptist Maryville. New class sessions begin in January. Classes are for all fitness levels, and instructors encourage each participant to work at his or her individual pace.

Men’s classes include P90X® & Power 90® on Wednesday evenings. Women’s classes include ZUMBA®, Step, and Cardio Strength Interval on Tuesday evenings, and ZUMBA®, Step, Cardio Strength Interval, and Stretch & Strengthen (Yoga-Like) on Thursday evenings. All participants are asked to sign up online. Men: fbmaryville.org/point-man-fitness or Women: fbmaryville.org/faithfit

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information, please visit fbmaryville.org/sports-fitness or contact the church office (618.667.8221).

More like this: