ALTON - Fred’s Towing has had a strong relationship for several years with the City of Alton and recently the business helped move one of the biggest trees many have seen fall around the community.

The tree fell at Danforth in Alton. Mike Dublo, the son of one of the owners of Fred’s Towing, said the tree was indeed the biggest one he has ever come across around Alton.

Alton Public Works Director Bob Barnhart said the city tries to protect the older trees in the area, but this particular one was damaged and had a core that was dying.

“It was presenting a hazard to nearby power lines and the homes in that area, so we partnered with Ameren, the city’s forestry division and Fred’s Towing to remove that hazard away from the power line,” Barnhart said. “Fred’s Towing was able to haul it off-site and we sure do appreciate their joint efforts with the city and Ameren.”

He agreed that Fred’s has always had a good relationship with the City of Alton.

“We try to help as much as we can,” he said. “We do help when trees fall on houses and those kinds of things and help get the trees lifted up and removed.”

Towing vehicles is obviously Fred’s mainstay, but when this big tree fell, the City of Alton appreciated the assistance.

