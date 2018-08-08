EDWARDSVILLE - Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers restaurant is coming soon to Edwardsville in the old Burger King restaurant at 2204 LaVelle Drive.

In late May, work started on the inside of the structure. Freddy’s is known for its frozen custard, steak burgers, hot dogs and other fast-food staples.

Freddy’s management said the new restaurant should be open by the end of the year.

The City of Edwardsville Economic Director Walter Williams said it seems nearly everyone is interested in a steakburger and that he believes Freddy’s will be just another business success in Edwardsville.

