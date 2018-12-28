EDWARDSVILLE - Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steak Burgers will be coming soon to Edwardsville at the old Burger King location in the city.

For several weeks, construction has been underway on the old Burger King facility. Freddy’s has even released its hours for the new location at 2204 Troy Road as the following:

Monday - 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Tuesday - 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Wednesday - 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Thursday - 10:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday - 10:30 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Saturday - 10:30 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday - 10:30 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Edwardsville Economic Development Director Walter Williams has said he is excited about Freddy’s coming to town and he said the response by the community has been overwhelmingly positive.

Freddy’s will take on a fresh new look at the Troy Road location with numerous changes made in the facility. Freddy’s website says the company strives to serve fresh food, provide warm hospitality and become a vital part of the communities it serves by hosting events, fundraisers and providing career opportunities.

