Freddie L Grammer
Hometown: Benton, IL
Years of Service: 1949-1952
Date of Death: 1999-11-11
Killed in Action?: no
Military Branch: Army
Rank: 1st LT
War(s) During Service: Korean
Message: God, country, and family. Fred served during the Korean Conflict returned home and attended DeVry Tech in Northern Illinois and worked for 32 years at McDonnell Douglas making Alton, Illinois his home in 1956. Married 43 years till his death in 2001. Fred was a father to 7 children, 3 grandchildren, was an Alton Park and Rec little league coach, and became an avid bowler at age 58. Most importantly, he raised his children to challenge racism, be a good example and speak up when they see injustice. He was 3rd generation military and 2 of his children and his grandson are U.S. military. Fittingly...Fred passed away on Veterans Day 1999 surrounded by his wife Peggy and his children. Fred received a full military honor guard funeral from his VFW 1308 fellow members. Honor and integrity describes my father's legacy.
Submitted by: Christopher Grammer
