EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township Board of Trustees appointed Fred Schulte as supervisor at a special meeting held on October 30, 2017 at the Edwardsville Public Library. The special meeting was called by then-Supervisor Frank Miles for the purpose of accepting his resignation and appointing a new supervisor. Schulte’s appointment was effective Nov. 1.

“I’m excited to work with the Township Board and continue serving the residents of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon,” said Supervisor Schulte. “Working together, we can continue to improve Township Park, grow our community outreach programs, and share with the residents the integral role the Township plays in the community.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Schulte, a lifelong resident of Edwardsville, was first elected Township Clerk in 2001 and has been re-elected to the position in 2005, 2009, 2013, and 2017.

Schulte has also served on the church council of Trinity Lutheran Ministries in Edwardsville for 12 years, four of those years as vice president and chair of the personnel committee. He was also the co-owner of Edwardsville Frozen Foods, now Goshen Butcher Shop, for more than 36 years until its recent sale. Schulte has also served as a board member of Hamel Mutual Insurance Company for more than 30 years and was recently elected Vice President.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

More like this: