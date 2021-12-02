WOOD RIVER - Lisa N. Turner, 36, of the 300 block of Summit Street, Wood River, was charged with vendor fraud, two counts of theft from a government agency, and forgery for allegedly submitting false pay claims to the state of Illinois.

She allegedly submitted false claims for more than $1,000 for time spent in-home services. The claims were made after Dec.1, 2018. The charges were filed on Nov. 30. The state claims the timesheets were submitted for home services not rendered.

The charges were filed by the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. The crimes are punishable by prison terms of up to seven years.

WOOD RIVER - Wyatt M. Kruse, 27, of Wood River, was charged with burglary.

He allegedly entered a building in the 300 block of Pershing Avenue on Nov. 15 with the intent to commit a theft. Bail was set at $45,000.

Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - Zaire D. Scott, 21, of the 700 block of Alby Street, Alton, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and disorderly conduct.

He allegedly fired four shots from a handgun at a trash container on Nov. 19. He also allegedly made a false 911 call to the Alton Police Department. Bail was set at $25,000.

ALTON - Cynthia S. Cole, 37, of Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Cole allegedly possessed less than 15 grams of fentanyl on Nov. 30. Bail was set at $15,000.

EAST ALTON - Gregory A. Riddlesprigger, 31, of the 200 block of Pence Street, East Alton, was charged with aggravated domestic battery.

He allegedly choked a female household member on Nov. 30. Bail was set at $60,000.

More like this: