ALTON - Frank's Restaurant is already a hit at its 102 E. Center Drive location in Alton.

It is no surprise, considering where the location is - the old Rib City business spot - and what many call “friendly and quick service.”

Frank’s Restaurant General Manager Willard Bowen has 35 years of restaurant experience and he is putting it to good use at Frank’s.

“We are doing great,” he said. “So far, people seem to like our friendly service and extremely fast food, but it is home cooked. You don’t get this any place else. We are one of a kind. We serve a home-cooked style of food that seems to fit the market here perfectly.”

Frank’s Restaurant was always known for its breakfast specialties and that continues. For lunch and dinner, quesadillas, fajitas, and breaded pork chop sandwiches are very popular so far, along with other sandwiches and dinners, Bowen said.

Bowen said he doubts if anyone leaves Frank’s Restaurant hungry.

“With our portions, if you leave here hungry, it’s your own fault,” he laughed.

Frank’s has almost doubled the seating capacity from the location on MacArthur in Cottage Hills, the general manager said.

The restaurant now has 30 employees, compared to seven before.

Bowen said he is extremely excited about the Alton location because it is a market they are looking for and he believes it is also a perfect fit for Alton.

“I have known the owner of Frank’s for about eight years and was working with them on their menus,” Bowen said. “Whenever I left my last position I talked to them and they said we need to do this together.”

The Frank’s Restaurant phone number is (618) 433-9345. The Frank’s Restaurant Facebook page can be found at https://www.facebook.com/FranksRestaurantAlton/.

