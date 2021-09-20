ST. LOUIS REGION – Franklin Graham’s God Loves You Tour will stop at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, on Tuesday, September 20, at 7 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Admission and parking is free. Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

The eight-city, Route 66-themed Good Loves You Tour is a free celebration of God’s love for you. The event will feature live music from the Newsboys and other uplifting musicians, as well as a powerful message of hope from Franklin Graham.

For more information on Franklin Graham’s God Loves You Tour, please visit GodLovesYouTour.com. Follow Franklin Graham on Twitter at @Franklin_Graham or visit franklingraham.com.

For more information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, a recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue and the Gateway Drive-In Theater at World Wide Technology Raceway (a drive-in entertainment venue able to accommodate 3,000 cars). WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence. The 2021 season marks Francois’ 10th year as owner and CEO of WWTR.

