EDWARDSVILLE - Beginning Tuesday, June 12, 2018, RCS Construction, Inc. will close Franklin Avenue to perform pavement patching. This roadway will be closed to all traffic at Troy Road and at Plum Street (IL 159). Residents within the closure will be able to access their properties by way of Longfellow Avenue.

Motorists will be required to use alternate routes. The City appreciates the cooperation of all residents during this process.

Article continues after sponsor message

Please contact Public Works at (618) 692-7535 with any questions.