While the 2015 All-Star Game offered it’s own moments, the lasting memory actually occurred before the game as Henry Aaron, Johnny Bench, Sandy Koufax, and Willie Mays were honored on the field after being voted as the Franchise Four: Greatest Living Players in Baseball. Over 25 million votes were cast during between April and May for the recognition.

Each team also announced their “Franchise Four”–with Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, Rogers Hornsby, and Stan Musial taking the honors for the St. Louis Cardinals. They beat out Dizzy Dean, Albert Pujols, Red Schoendienst, and Ozzie Smith. Other storied franchises, like the New York Yankees, had a similar case of leaving out great players like Yogi Berra and Derek Jeter as Joe DiMaggio, Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle, and Babe Ruth were voted the “Franchise Four”.

Nolan Ryan made the “Franchise Four” for three teams–the Angels, Astros, and Rangers.

Here are the “Franchise Four” listed by each team:

Angels

Vladimir Guerrero

Nolan Ryan

Tim Salmon

Mike Trout

Astros

Jeff Bagwell

Lance Berkman

Craig Biggio

Nolan Ryan

Athletics

Dennis Eckersley

Jimmie Foxx

Rickey Henderson

Reggie Jackson

Blue Jays

Roberto Alomar

Joe Carter

Carlos Delgado

Roy Halladay

Braves

Hank Aaron

Chipper Jones

Greg Maddux

Warren Spahn

Brewers

Cecil Cooper

Rollie Fingers

Paul Molitor

Robin Yount

Cardinals

Lou Brock

Bob Gibson

Rogers Hornsby

Stan Musial

Cubs

Ernie Banks

Ryne Sandberg

Ron Santo

Billy Williams

D-backs

Paul Goldschmidt

Luis Gonzalez

Randy Johnson

Curt Schilling

Dodgers

Don Drysdale

Sandy Koufax

Jackie Robinson

Duke Snider

Giants

Barry Bonds

Willie Mays

Willie McCovey

Buster Posey

Indians

Bob Feller

Tris Speaker

Jim Thome

Omar Vizquel

Mariners

Ken Griffey Jr.

Felix Hernandez

Edgar Martinez

Ichiro Suzuki

Marlins

Jeff Conine

Mike Lowell

Gary Sheffield

Giancarlo Stanton

Mets

Keith Hernandez

Mike Piazza

Tom Seaver

David Wright

Article continues after sponsor message

Nationals/Expos

Gary Carter

Andre Dawson

Vladimir Guerrero

Tim Raines

Orioles

Jim Palmer

Cal Ripken Jr.

Brooks Robinson

Frank Robinson

Padres

Tony Gwynn

Trevor Hoffman

Randy Jones

Dave Winfield

Phillies

Richie Ashburn

Steve Carlton

Robin Roberts

Mike Schmidt

Pirates

Roberto Clemente

Bill Mazeroski

Willie Stargell

Honus Wagner

Rangers

Adrian Beltre

Ivan Rodriguez

Nolan Ryan

Michael Young

Rays

Evan Longoria

David Price

James Shields

Ben Zobrist

Red Sox

Pedro Martinez

David Ortiz

Ted Williams

Carl Yastrzemski

Reds

Johnny Bench

Barry Larkin

Joe Morgan

Pete Rose

Rockies

Andres Galarraga

Todd Helton

Troy Tulowitzki

Larry Walker

Royals

George Brett

Dan Quisenberry

Bret Saberhagen

Frank White

Tigers

Miguel Cabrera

Ty Cobb

Hank Greenberg

Al Kaline

Twins

Rod Carew

Harmon Killebrew

Tony Oliva

Kirby Puckett

White Sox

Harold Baines

Paul Konerko

Minnie Minoso

Frank Thomas

Yankees

Joe DiMaggio

Lou Gehrig

Mickey Mantle

Babe Ruth

Major League Baseball also had a “Franchise Four” for these other categories:

Greatest Living Players

Hank Aaron

Johnny Bench

Sandy Koufax

Willie Mays

Greatest Negro Leagues Players

Cool Papa Bell

Josh Gibson

Buck O’Neil

Satchel Paige

Greatest Pioneers

Walter Johnson

Nap Lajoie

Christy Mathewson

Cy Young

photo credit: Frank Victores-USA TODAY Sports