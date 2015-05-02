The St. Louis Cardinals open play on Saturday with the best record (16-6) in baseball and have matched a franchise best to start a season, tying the 1944, 1941, and 1931 squads for the top record in the first 22 games.

With left-hander Francisco Liriano on the mound for Pittsburgh, the Cardinals have added a couple of right-handed bats to their lineup with both Peter Bourjos and Mark Reynolds getting starts today.

CARDINALS

Jon Jay, RF

Matt Carpenter, 3B

Matt Holliday, LF

Jhonny Peralta, SS

Mark Reynolds, 1B

Article continues after sponsor message

Yadier Molina, C

Kolten Wong, 2B

Peter Bourjos, CF

John Lackey, P

WAINO UPDATE

–Still recovering from his surgery on Thursday to repair a torn Achilles tendon, Adam Wainwright has understandably yet to make it back down to Busch Stadium to visit his teammates. However, the St. Louis Cardinals ace did let players and fans alike know he was still lending his support…

Propping the leg, leftover @PappySmokehouse ribs pulled off the bone with toasted bun (best sandy ever) cheering on these Cards! #12in15! — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) May 2, 2015

photo credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports