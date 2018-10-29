Name: Francesca Julane Gutmann

Parents: Cole Gutmann and Vanessa Simpson of St. Louis, MO

Birth Weight: 8 lbs 6 oz

Birth Length: 22 inches

Date: October 16, 2018

Time: 1:32 a.m.

Hospital: SSM St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, MO

Grandparents: Lynn and Chris Klunk of Grafton, Dan and Cindi Gutmann of Godfrey, Kim and Dave Moody of Gray Summit, MO, and Loren Simpson of Hillsboro, MO

Great Grandparents: Gene and Victoria Blackwood of Alton, Georgian and Harlan Hock of Alton, Jim and Sharon Simpson of Hillsboro, MO, Cheryl Cooper of Gray Summit, MO

