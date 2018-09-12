EDWARDSVILLE - Frames By Three announces the winners for their fifth Annual Kid’s Art Contest, ages 7-11 throughout the area. This year’s theme was entitled “My Future Career.”

This year’s prizes available were 2 complimentary AMC movie tickets with refreshments for the first-place winner, and 2 complimentary Edison’s Entertainment Complex Gift Certificates with refreshments and a $20 gift card to Michaels’s Craft Store for the third place winner.

The first-place winner this year is 11-year-old Anna Moore of Edwardsville which she painted six of her desired careers.

Second place winner is Audrey Klusas, 9-year-old resident of Glen Carbon, who also had several careers in mind and the third place winner is 7-year-old Noah White of Collinsville.

Frames by Three would like to thank every child who entered for all their hard work and creativity and also the parents for their encouragement! They also welcome you to their shop to check out the framing possibilities or just a friendly visit with their shop dog Buddy, who loves visitors.

