On Friday, September 25th, at 1:30 p.m. a “Sweet Auction” will be offered by Foxes Grove Supportive Living to members of the public. The event will take place at Senior Services Plus in Alton.

Participants will be able to “bid” on items using play money and take a chance to win sweet dessert items. Items will be prepared by the Foxes Grove Supportive Living kitchen. Sugar Free items will also be available. The “Sweet Auction” provides an opportunity to walk away a winner without spending anything out of pocket.

Article continues after sponsor message

RSVP’s are not required for this event. Senior Services Plus is asking that only individuals 55 & older attend.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. For more information on this event, call 618-465-3298 ext. 146.

More like this:

Related Video: