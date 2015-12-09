WOOD RIVER - Foxes Grove Supportive Living Community is hosting a Holiday Open House today from 2- 4pm. Foxes Grove Supportive Living Community is located at 395 E Edwardsville Road in Wood River. 
 
Refreshments will be served and entertainment  will be provided by the Main Street Methodist Hand Bell Choir. 
 
Tours and information of Foxes Grove will also be given by the staff, who will be available for any questions those may have about the facility. 
 
 

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Jan 31, 2024 - Metro-East Lutheran High School To Host Open House

Dec 27, 2023 - Ban On Book Bans, Teen Voter Registration, More New Laws For Illinois In 2024

Dec 21, 2023 - Max Sports Donates Generously To Local Nonprofit Amare

Jan 24, 2024 - Prairie Heart Foundation Hosts Walk and Health Education Event

Dec 18, 2023 - Giannoulias Announces New Laws To Take Effect Jan. 1

Related Video:

Foxes Grove Ribbon Cutting

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.