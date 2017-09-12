(Busch Stadium) While he received good news that there is no ligament damage in his left knee, there is no timetable set for when Dexter Fowler could return to the St. Louis Cardinals lineup.

“I don’t know–I don’t have a clue,” answered Fowler. “There’s still some swelling in there, but when that goes it’ll be fast track.”

Initial x-rays after he sustained a left knee contusion from crashing into the outfield wall showed no structural damage. That was followed up with another look as the swelling has decreased.

“Yeah, it was good,” said Fowler. “It came out better than what we expected which is good. I’m grateful for that. Now it’s about getting the swelling out and going it at like that.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The knee has not been drained, but Fowler is going through two-a-day workouts to try and reduce the inflammation.

This contusion is the latest addition to the 31-year old outfielder’s injury list of right lat/shoulder, right heel spur, and left wrist strain this season.

“Yeah, it’s very frustrating,” said Fowler. “You have those years if you play long enough and this is just one of those years. I told A.O. (trainer Adam Olsen) I’ve never been hurt this much. But at the end of the day, you’ve got to learn from it and move on.”

While no guarantees, Fowler is hopeful to return this weekend as the Cardinals head to Wrigley Field to take on his former teammates in Chicago.

“I’m looking forward to it, just right now trying to get healthy so I can play,” he said. “But the boys, I think everybody’s ready. I think we’re turning the page at the right time. Hopefully we click and it will be a good battle for five years to come.”

photo credit: Jeff Curry, Aaron Doster–USA TODAY Sports