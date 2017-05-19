http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/17-5-19-Fowler.mp3

(Busch Stadium) Bottom of the 7th, two men on base and the St. Louis Cardinals trailing 3-2 until Dexter Fowler takes the pitch 380ft over the right field for his sixth home run of the season.

Since injuring his shoulder and missing a couple of games, Fowler has a .520 (13-25) on-base percentage. There’s also been back-to-back games with pinch-hit, game-winning RBIs. And he leads the Cardinals with a .368 average with runners in scoring position.

It’s those kind of contributions that have kept him in the lineup despite still being affected by the shoulder on some of his throws from the outfield.

Chicago Cubs Tommy La Stella falls over St. Louis Cardinals Dexter Fowler during a double play in the first inning at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on May 13, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

