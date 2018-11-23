ALTON - Hit-N-Run owner Dwight Fowler and his wife, Teresa, have been constant community donors, contributing to an abundance of causes. Recently, Dwight made a special appearance with his truck at the Riverbender.com Community Center Holiday Open House and he came with a load of toys for children.

“Dwight and his wife, great supporters of the RBCC, donated more than $700 in new toys and items for the event,” said Jeff Allsman, RBCC director. “The Fowler’s gift helped make sure the children left the event with happy spirits.”

Dwight said the Friday night he arrived with the truck of toys that he is always looking for something to do to benefit children.

“Children are our future and that is why we have to support causes like the Riverbend Community Center and other children organizations,” he said. “I try to support numerous organizations like this in the area each year.”

“He seemed almost like Santa arriving,” Allsman said. “The prizes helped us have great door prizes for kids who played games and door prizes in general.

“Dwight is a very generous man,” Allsman continued. “It seems he’s always looking for ways to contribute to the happiness of children. He has a history of generosity towards the RBCC mission. Not only did the kids walk home with a smile I saw the volunteers responded with excitement and they were touched.”

