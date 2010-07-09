Fourth Street Closure Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. July 9, 2010 – Starting the week of July 12th, Fourth Street will be closed from Alton Street to George Street during business hours (Monday – Friday 7:00 A.M until 5:00 P.M.) for the purposes of making improvements to the Simmons Law Office Building. The closure will be in effect until construction is completed. Article continues after sponsor message Please check the City of Alton’s website, http://www.alton-il.com, for updates. Any updates will appear on the front page of the website, under “General Information.” Print Version Submit a News Tip