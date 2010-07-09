Fourth Street Closure
July 9, 2010 – Starting the week of July 12th, Fourth Street will be closed from Alton Street to George Street during business hours (Monday – Friday 7:00 A.M until 5:00 P.M.) for the purposes of making improvements to the Simmons Law Office Building. The closure will be in effect until construction is completed.
Please check the City of Alton’s website, http://www.alton-il.com, for updates. Any updates will appear on the front page of the website, under “General Information.”