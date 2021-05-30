



ST. LOUIS — The magic of fireworks will soon return to downtown St. Louis! In celebration of the 40th Fair Saint Louis and in recognition of the St. Louis region’s collaborative efforts to overcome the pandemic, the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, sponsored by Edward Jones, will take place Sunday, July 4, 2021, starting at approximately 9:40 p.m.

Keeping with Fair Saint Louis tradition, the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular will be framed by the iconic Gateway Arch and dazzle over the Mississippi River. (Rain date if necessary is Saturday, July 3.) This will be the largest fireworks show Fair Saint Louis has ever produced. The fireworks are part of the 40th Fair Saint Louis, presented by Enterprise.

“Thanks to the generosity of so many members of our community, including Enterprise and Edward Jones, Fair Saint Louis is thrilled to produce one of America’s largest fireworks celebrations, providing a uniquely St. Louis experience that has been an annual summer tradition for our region for 40 years,” said David Estes, General Chairman, Fair Saint Louis.

Fair Saint Louis activities under the Arch – including concerts and food and drink vendors – will return in 2022.

“Fair Saint Louis is a locally and independently produced event, and our dedicated staff members and hundreds of volunteers work year-round in booking entertainment, confirming vendors, coordinating activities and so much more. The dynamic nature of the pandemic affected those planning processes,” said Estes. “While concerts under the Arch will return in 2022, please join us as we celebrate Independence Day 2021 with a spectacular fireworks show you won’t want to miss!”

City of St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones will do the honors in “pressing the button” to launch the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular.

“The Fair Saint Louis fireworks are one of our favorite Independence Day traditions in St. Louis, and I am so excited to be part of this year’s show and watch them light up the Arch grounds and Riverfront again this year,” said Mayor Jones. “On behalf of my family and my staff, I wish our entire community a safe and happy Fourth of July.”

FIREWORKS DETAILS AND HOW TO WATCH

The Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular will feature 3,000 shells launched from three barges positioned on the Mississippi River. Spectators will enjoy breathtaking effects such as star blasters, double rings, Niagara Falls scenes and much more.

Starting at 9:40 p.m., the fireworks will stream live online at KMOV.com and on the KMOV app. Fair Saint Louis hopes spectators will view the fireworks show safely, including by streaming live at home with their families or by enjoying them from downtown restaurants and hotels in support of local businesses.

The score will feature patriotic music and current hits, and will broadcast live on iHeart Radio’s local stations 93.7 The Bull, 103.3 KLOU and Z107.7.

MORE FAIR SAINT LOUIS ANNOUNCEMENTS TO COME

Fair Saint Louis has been hard at work planning a safe and exciting new initiative in celebration of St. Louis’ tradition of sports, science and innovation. An announcement will be made soon, so stay tuned!

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit fairsaintlouis.org and the Fair’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages (@fairsaintlouis) for more information about the fireworks and for additional Fair Saint Louis announcements.

About the Fair St. Louis Foundation

The Fair St. Louis Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, operates the Fair each year and has donated numerous gifts to the St. Louis community in conjunction with these events. Over the years, the foundation has contributed to the lighting of the Eads Bridge, the Mississippi River Overlook and the mile-long Riverfront Promenade, and was a partner in providing the Grand Staircase beneath the Arch as part of the National Park System and to the irrigation system as part of Forest Park Forever.

