ALTON - Rain blanketed the area early Tuesday evening, but the skies cleared and the annual Alton Fireworks Display was held without a hitch.

Fireworks started going off around 9:30 p.m. as planned and there was a huge crowd on the Alton side of the river watching the fun. The crowd reacted with appreciation several times during the event.

Afterward, Mac’s in Downtown Alton had Molly Hatchet and Badfinger on stage and the fans also embraced both of their performances.

There was open seating on the the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater lawn for a closer look of the display and that area was packed.

