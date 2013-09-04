Yoga enthusiasts from across the region are invited to gather under the spire of the Gateway Arch on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, at 9:30 a.m. for the fourth annual Yoga Within the Confluence. This year’s event gives participants the opportunity to share the benefits of yoga while overlooking the mighty Mississippi River beneath St. Louis’ most iconic monument.

“Yoga Within the Confluence is free and open to all,” said Sally Cohn, one of the event coordinators. “We welcome everyone—from lifelong yoga practitioners to beginners. It is a wonderful introduction to the practice of yoga while enjoying the beauty of the Arch grounds amidst a lively, supportive community.”

Renowned yoga teacher Saul David Raye will guide the event and will be accompanied by acclaimed New Orleans musicians Sean Johnson and the Wild Lotus Band. Yoga Within the Confluence will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m. and last until 11:30 a.m.

Presented by Big Bend Yoga Center, Great Rivers Greenway, and the National Park Service, the goal of the event is to build a sense of community while recognizing the importance of our rivers to the vitality of the region. Participants are encouraged to bring a yoga mat or blanket, water bottle, and sunscreen.

For more information about Yoga Within the Confluence, visit www.GreatRiversGreenway.org or www.bigbendyoga.com.

Note:Attendees can ride the Metrolink to Eads Bridge Station. Street parking is free in downtown on Sundays, Arch grounds parking is $6.00. In case of rain, call (314) 918-9642, ext. 2.

About Great Rivers Greenway:

The Great Rivers Greenway District was created by a vote of the people in 2000 with the goal of making the St. Louis region a better place to live. The public organization is carrying this goal by creating community connections with the River Ring, an interconnected system of trails and greenways. The District also works to provide transportation alternatives, preserve nature, improve health and increase the economic vitality of the region. Great Rivers Greenway’s district includes St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County. For more information, visit www.GreatRiversGreenway.org

